TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Wednesday it was not discussing a tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), denying a Nikkei business daily report that the Japanese automakers were exploring a partnership that may include a cross-shareholding.

"It is not true that we have entered negotiations over a tie-up with Toyota," Japan's fourth-largest automaker said in a statement.

Shares in Suzuki opened 13 percent higher in early trade, compared with a 2.2 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei .N225 average.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates)