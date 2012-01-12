Shares of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO.O) jumped 10 percent to their highest ever on Thursday, a day after the U.S. farm products retailer posted market-beating revenue and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

"While many other retailers have lamented unfavorable weather or economic impacts to their business, Tractor Supply stands out as a company that remains in control of its own destiny," William Blair & Co analyst Mark Miller wrote in a client note, while reiterating his "outperform" rating on the stock.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $2.97 to $2.99 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.85 to $2.89 a share, helped by its consumables and service revenue.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company's shares were trading up 7 percent at $77.80 in morning trade, after touching a high of $80.11 earlier on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)