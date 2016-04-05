BERLIN The United States and the European Union need to make serious progress on a sweeping U.S.-European free trade deal before U.S. President Barack Obama leaves office, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.
"I wouldn't want to put a hard and fast deadline on this as we want to do it right, but I do think it's important for us to make serious and significant progress on this over the next six to nine months," Vilsack told a joint news conference in Berlin with German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt.
