WASHINGTON, March 18 The United States and New
Zealand on Wednesday challenged Indonesia's import restrictions
on food and other farm products, saying barriers to goods
ranging from potatoes to poultry breached international trade
obligations.
Their request for a World Trade Organization dispute
settlement panel to look at the import barriers kicks off a
process that could lead to sanctions.
"American-grown agriculture exports are tremendously
beneficial to the economy of America's heartland," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said in comments prepared for
delivery at the announcement.
"I'm proud to take this action today standing up on behalf
of farmers and ranchers across the United States who have been
shouldering unfair export barriers to the fourth largest country
in the world, Indonesia."
The import restrictions covered products such as apples,
grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle,
chicken and beef, the U.S. trade office said.
Nearly $200 million worth of U.S. exports to Indonesia were
affected by import licensing regimes in 2014, including $122
million of fruit and vegetables, and other horticultural
products. Exports of similar produce to Malaysia were worth $6
million more, although Indonesia's population is more than eight
times bigger than Malaysia's, the trade office said.
It is the fifth WTO case the United States has brought
against Indonesia, and New Zealand's second. Indonesia also has
two cases against the United States.
