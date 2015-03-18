(Adds quote from NZ minister, US official, background)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 18 The United States and New
Zealand on Wednesday challenged Indonesia's import restrictions
on food and other farm products, saying barriers to goods
ranging from potatoes to poultry breached international trade
obligations.
Their request for a World Trade Organization dispute
settlement panel to look at the import barriers kicks off a
process that could lead to sanctions.
"I'm proud to take this action today standing up on behalf
of farmers and ranchers across the United States who have been
shouldering unfair export barriers to the fourth largest country
in the world(by population), Indonesia," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said at the announcement, flanked
by New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser and U.S. lawmakers.
Groser said agricultural market access was critical for New
Zealand. The country's agricultural exports totaled NZ$31.9
billion in 2014 ($23.84 billion) -- equivalent to 15 percent of
U.S. agricultural exports, although its economy is only just
over 1 percent the size of the U.S. economy.
"Agricultural exports are the lifeblood of our economy,"
Groser said.
The import restrictions cover products such as apples,
grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle,
chicken and beef, the U.S. trade office said.
A U.S. official said licensing requirements had the effect
of limiting the amount of imports through restrictions on the
time when certain products can be imported, their pricing and
quantity. U.S. exports to Indonesia fell when the measures were
introduced in 2011, and had remained at lower levels since.
Nearly $200 million worth of U.S. exports to Indonesia were
affected by import licensing regimes in 2014, including $122
million of fruit and vegetables, and other horticultural
products. Exports of similar produce to Malaysia were worth $6
million more, although Indonesia's population is more than eight
times bigger than Malaysia's, the trade office said.
It is the fifth WTO case the United States has brought
against Indonesia, and New Zealand's second. Indonesia also has
two cases against the United States.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon and Andrew
Hay)