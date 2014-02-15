WASHINGTON Feb 15 The United States and Japan
will aim to find common ground on sticking points such as
agriculture and autos at the next round of negotiations on a
Pacific Rim trade pact, the U.S. Trade Representative said on
Saturday after top-level talks.
After meeting Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari in
Washington, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the
two countries agreed to work towards a comprehensive agreement
at Trans-Pacific Partnership talks scheduled for next week in
Singapore.
"Ambassador Froman and Minister Amari agreed on the
importance of narrowing differences between the United States
and Japan on agriculture and other market access and rules
issues," Froman's office said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Amari was not immediately available for
comment. Before the meeting, Japanese media had quoted Amari as
saying a compromise between the United States and Japan, the
biggest economies in the TPP, over controversial items was key
to reaching a broad agreement at the Singapore meeting.
The United States had hoped to wrap up the TPP, which aims
to cut tariffs in countries making up 40 percent of the world
economy and set common standards on a range of other issues, by
the end of last year.
But obstacles remain over issues including Japanese
protection of sensitive agricultural products, such as rice, and
U.S. automakers' fears of increased competition from Japan.
"Securing strong outcomes with Japan, including for American
autos and agriculture, remains a high priority," Froman said.
The other countries negotiating the TPP are Australia,
Brunei, Chile, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore and Vietnam. Ministerial meetings are scheduled to
start in Singapore on Feb. 22.
