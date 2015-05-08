Futures rises as Fed downplays economic weakness
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
WASHINGTON Sports shoe maker Nike's Chief Executive Mark Parker said on Friday that the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership would eliminate duties and free up funds the company could use to create 10,000 U.S. jobs.
"It creates an opportunity for us to create jobs, to drive economic growth for the company, and to really push innovation - not just in terms of what shoes we make or what apparel - but actually how we make those products," Parker said in an interview on CNBC.
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, touching their lowest since March at just above $50 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories fell by less than expected.