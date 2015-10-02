Futures slip ahead of retail earnings
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday ahead of a set of earnings from big U.S. retailers, including Macy's and Nordstrom.
ATLANTA Pacific trade ministers will extend talks on a free trade deal between a dozen nations through Saturday in a bid to reach a final agreement, representatives from Japan and Mexico said on Thursday.
Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said the extension showed ministers thought there was a chance of reaching a deal.
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters: "No one wants to leave without an agreement."
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Kevin Krolicki; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading comfortably above $50 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tightened the market.