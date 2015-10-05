WASHINGTON Officials from the Obama administration have already begun meeting with top U.S. lawmakers to push for the passage of the Pacific trade deal, the White House said on Monday.

Negotiators from the United States, Japan and 11 other countries reached an agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday morning.

The deal will now be reviewed by Congress, where some Democrats have raised concerns about its potential impact on labor rights abroad and U.S. employment.

Earnest said the administration has already spoken to some lawmakers about the deal and more talks are planned.

"Our goal here is going to be to talk about the benefits of the agreement and how an agreement like the one the president set out to achieve is one that expands access to overseas markets for products that are stamped Made in America," he said.

Earnest said there was no reason the deal should not be completed in 2016.

The White House is working to make details of the deal available to the public as soon as possible, Earnest said.

