Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
NEW YORK Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb Markets has signed an agreement to acquire BondDesk Group LLC, a provider of retail fixed income wealth management and trading technology.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Upon closing, John Cahalane, managing director and head of Tradeweb's retail division, will lead the combined business, according to a release issued by Tradeweb on Thursday.
Reuters previously reported that Tradeweb was in exclusive talks to buy Bondesk.
Private equity firm Advent International Corp tapped Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC to sell BondDesk several weeks ago, and Tradeweb and rival fixed-income trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) were among the bidders, sources had told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) acted as the financial adviser and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as the legal adviser to Tradeweb, according to the release. Pepper, Hamilton LLP served as outside counsel to BondDesk, while Broadhaven was its financial adviser.
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.