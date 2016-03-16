Britain's Prince William, who is the president of United for Wildlife charity, is partnering with the transportation industry to shut down illegal wildlife trafficking routes.

About 40 airlines, shipping, port and customs agencies and conservation charities are due to sign the Buckingham Palace Declaration on Tuesday . The agreement will focus on sharing information and improving reporting of suspicious cargo on key routes to stop the illegal wildlife trade .

"If we haven't achieved something within the next five to ten years then it will be almost impossible to do anything after that," Prince William told ITV News.