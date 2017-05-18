NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jennifer
Kempton, a former sex slavery victim who founded the U.S.-based
charity Survivor's Ink to help other trafficked women, died on
Thursday, an associate said, prompting a series on tributes on
social media.
Kempton used tattoos to cover up those branded on her by sex
traffickers and she founded her non-profit group in 2014 to
provide grants so others could do the same.
Kempton, who lived in Columbus, Ohio, died on Thursday
morning, according to Paula Haines, executive director of
Freedom a la Cart, a catering and box lunch company that trains
and employs trafficking survivors.
Kempton previously worked at Freedom a la Cart, and both
organizations often worked with the same survivors, Haines said.
Local police said they received a report of an accidental
drug overdose and took Kempton, unconscious and unresponsive,
to an area hospital late on Wednesday night.
Police did not have official confirmation that Kempton died,
and the hospital, Mount Carmel West, did not respond to a
request for information.
Kempton, who often spoke publicly about her experiences,
aimed to help survivors whose traffickers had tattooed or
branded them to show ownership and control.
Globally some 4.5 million people are trapped in sexual
exploitation, according to the United Nation's International
Labour Organization, generating an estimated $99 billion in
illegal profits a year.
"It's always amazing to see the look on their face when they
no longer have to look at this dehumanizing mark of ownership
and violence," Kempton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an
interview last year.
"Sometimes I'll get a call a few days later with someone
just bawling their eyes out saying 'Oh my gosh, I can actually
look at my body. It's my own again.'"
BRANDING TO FLOWERS
Kempton said on her neck had been tattooed with the name of
one of her traffickers along with his gang insignia and above
her groin were the words "Property of Salem," a former boyfriend
who forced her into prostitution.
Her trafficker got her addicted to heroin and plied her with
crack cocaine so she could work long hours. She was a prostitute
on the streets of Columbus for six years.
She said she transformed the tattoo on her neck into a large
flower, and other brandings were masked with decorative motifs.
Requests for tattoos came from around the world, and Kempton
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that last year she helped a
woman in Britain whose mother had carved the word 'whore' into
her leg when she was a child and sold her.
Speaking last month at Trust Conference/America Forum, an
anti-slavery and trafficking event run by the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in Washington, D.C., Kempton said survival remained a
daily challenge.
"Once we escape, there is a whole new hell," Kempton said.
"You can rescue us all you want, but what we need is
opportunity. We want jobs, we want education, we want choices,
we want our children back.
"There needs to be more start-up money for survivors who
want to start up their own businesses."
No other details about Kempton's family were immediately
available but tributes to her were made on Twitter.
"RIP Jennifer Kempton, you suffered so much in this life and
did so much for others," said a tweet from In Our Backyard, a
U.S.-based non-profit that fights human trafficking.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and
resilience. Visit news.trust.org)