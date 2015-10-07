A new trailer for Disney-Pixar's "The Good Dinosaur" has been released, offering more glimpses of the story that follows a young apatosaurus, Arlo, who develops an unlikely friendship with a human boy.

The movie runs with the idea that dinosaurs were never extinct and now have to live with other species.

The trailer shows Arlo on a journey home after being separated from his family,

"The Good Dinosaur" is scheduled for release in November.