NEW YORK TrailStone, a start-up commodity merchant backed by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, said on Monday it had agreed to buy a stake in a small U.S. power retailer, its latest move to expand in the North American energy market.

TrailStone NA Asset Holdings LLC will acquire an undisclosed stake in MP2 Energy LLC, building on its fuel supply business, TrailStone Chief Executive David Silbert said in a statement. The statement did not disclose the value of the deal.

Founded in 2009, MP2 supplies about 800 megawatts of power to customers in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio, provides third-party power plant management and operates in wind and solar power markets.

The deal is the latest by TrailStone, which is run by former executives from Deutsche Bank's commodities group, in North America since its launch in 2013.

In November, the group signed a deal to create a gas marketing company in Mexico with Kinder Morgan and in June 2014, it bought a small refinery and logistics firm in the Pacific Northwest.

