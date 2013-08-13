Inspectors for the transportation of dangerous goods (TDG) inspect a train on the track approximately 10km (6 miles) outside of the site of a derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013 in this file photo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA Canada on Tuesday suspended the operating license for the rail firm involved in last month's deadly Quebec tanker train disaster, saying the company did not have enough third party liability insurance.

The order by the Canadian Transportation Agency covers both Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway and its Canadian subsidiary. MMA filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the United States last week in the wake of the July 6 derailment and explosion that killed 47 people.

