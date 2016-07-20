July A pet python called 'Bread' was confiscated by New South Wales Police on Wednesday after the snake's owner started showing him off on a train.

Bread, a one-metre (3 feet) diamond python, was pulled out of a backpack by a 20-year-old man on a northbound Central Coast train, with worried passengers calling the police concerned for the snake's safety.

Police met the man at Woy Woy train station, 80 km (50 miles) north of Sydney, at 1 a.m (1500 GMT) and took the yellow and black snake when the owner said he didn't have a permit for it.

"If I could give one piece of advice, don't get your snake out on a train," Brisbane Waters Police Commander Superintendent Danny Sullivan said.

The man was expected to be arrested for possessing and displaying protected fauna which carries a penalty of A$300 ($225), police said.

Bread was taken to the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, 50 km (30 miles) north of Sydney, and was in good health, Sullivan added.