Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug for obsessive compulsive disorder did not meet the main goal of showing improvements in treating symptoms better than a placebo.
The company expects to complete the remaining analyses in early 2013 and will decide on the future development of the drug, TO-2061, after further review of the data.
The trial was testing the drug in patients with obsessive compulsive disorder who had not adequately responded to treatment with approved first-line therapies.
