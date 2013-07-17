China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Canadian biopharmaceutical company Transition Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a fast-track status to its Alzheimer's drug, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 33 percent in post-market trading.
A fast track designation by the FDA expedites regulatory review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.
The drug, ELND005, currently being tested in a mid-stage trial, treats neuropsychiatric symptoms such as agitation or aggression in Alzheimer's disease.
Transition Therapeutics said the drug appeared to decrease the emergence and severity of specific neuropsychiatric symptoms in a previous mid-stage study.
About 90 percent of Alzheimer's patients develop neuropsychiatric symptoms and up to 60 percent develop agitation over the course of their disease, the company said.
Ireland-based Elan Corp Plc is Transition's marketing and development partner.
Transition Therapeutics' Toronto-listed shares closed at C$3.15 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.