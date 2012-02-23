Shares of Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX rose on Thursday after a court ruling related to its Macondo liability that analysts saw as largely positive for the owner of the rig destroyed in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster.

While finding BP Plc (BP.L) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) are liable for civil damages under U.S. pollution laws, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said Transocean might be liable for some cleanup costs. Transocean called the decision a "vital win" that limited its potential liability.

Energy-focused brokerage Tudor Pickering Holt described the ruling as a partial win and a "modest positive" for Transocean, while UBS analyst Angie Sedita said it removed further uncertainty for the rig contractor.

"The judge did leave open a very small window stating there are 'disputed facts' that Transocean could be considered an 'operator' of the offshore facility," Sedita wrote.

"However, traditionally only the oil company is believed to be the 'operator,' given they are the decision maker. The issue will have to be determined in court."

The long-awaited trial in New Orleans starts on Monday. Transocean also reports its full-year results next week.

Transocean's U.S.-listed shares (RIG.N) were 2.6 percent higher at $50.27 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

