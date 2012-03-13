ATLANTA A suburban U.S. teenager had to be rescued from an apartment complex trash chute after accidentally throwing away her cell phone and getting stuck when she tried to retrieve it, police said.

The 19-year-old woman from Atlanta, Georgia had ordered food from a fast food restaurant early Sunday and mistakenly dropped her cell phone in the food bag, said Dunwoody, Georgia police spokesman Tim Fecht.

After she threw the bag into the trash chute at the apartment complex she realized her phone was missing. She got stuck as she reached for the bag, Fecht said.

Her friends called police, and fire fighters dislodged her within 10 minutes by moving a dumpster at the end of the chute and pulling her out, said Fecht.

"I've heard of people getting stuck while cleaning the chutes, but taking a swan dive, like in the movies, that's pretty rare," Fecht said.

He said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)