ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
TravelCenters of America LLC TA.N is being urged by activist investor Russell Glass to sell and lease back stores and to spin off its truck-repair business, Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from Glass's RDG Capital Fund Management.
TravelCenters' property, comprising fuel stations, convenience stores and vacant land, could be worth $400 million, and a spinoff of its truck-repair chain at least $300 million, Bloomberg reported.
"RDG believes (TravelCenters) is a highly attractive yet deeply undervalued company," Glass wrote in the letter dated Feb. 23, Bloomberg said. "The company should command a premium, not discounted valuation."
TravelCenters was not immediately available for comment. RDG did not specify its stake in the letter.
Glass said the fair market value of the company after a sale of stores and a spinoff of the truck-repair business would be about $24 to $27 a share.
The company's shares rose 2.9 percent to $13.05 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
TravelCenters' shares have an intrinsic value of $17.06, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The model is a measure of how much a stock should be worth currently when considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.