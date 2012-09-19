* Asian bond shows more interest for 10-year bonds

* Investors betting on retreat of Treasury yields

* Quick widening suggests looming correction

By Christopher Langner

Sept 19 (IFR) - The only dollar deal that priced in Asia ex-Japan on Tuesday was a perfect reflection of what is on investors' minds in the region, as risk aversion has started to creep into markets again. Thai lender Bangkok Bank printed a US$1.2bn two-tranche bond on Tuesday, with most of the interest and the bigger size coming in the longer-dated portion.

Given the recent Treasury volatility, the outcome should have been different with investors trying to reduce duration and the interest rate risk associated with it, not increase it. But asset managers said the Thai deal marked a change in expectations about the direction of US Treasuries.

The 10-year tranche was by far the most in demand, with more than US$4.6bn in orders, which allowed the lender to issue US$800m in the tenor. That was twice as much as what it issued on the 5.5-year tranche, which attracted only US$2.8bn in demand.

Treasury views were not the only reason for the stronger demand for the longer-dated paper. The five-year point is a bit crowded in Asia - that is where most of this year's supply has been focused - and 10-year financial paper from Thailand, as for the rest of the region, is scarce.

But asset managers in Asia said that the main reason for their interest in the longer-dated bonds was a mood change on the back of sentiment in Europe, where Spanish bond yields are rising again amid renewed suspicions that the crisis there is far from over.

"We have had a pretty good run on the 10-year, widening more than 25bp," so there is more upside there, said an asset manager in Singapore.

With plenty of uncertainty looming not only in Europe but also in the US, where the effects of the election and fiscal cliff have yet to hit the market fully, it may be sound to take a position that US Treasury yields are probably not going to widen much beyond the levels they hit last Friday.

Sure, it could always be argued that if there is a continuation of the risk-on mentality that followed the ECB's outright bond-buying announcement and the Fed's decision to buy MBS in the past two weeks, there would be room for US Treasuries to widen further. However, most of the large asset managers such as Pimco and Loomis Sayles are betting that Treasuries will end the year much tighter than where they are, factoring in numerous macro risks that were recently shrugged at.

Charts suggest that even in the short term the direction for Treasury yields is down. Monday provided what technical traders call "double-top" on 10-year US Treasury yields, which usually indicates a downward trend shift. Indeed, the 10-year has had a hard time breaching the 1.86% yield since early May, despite a strong stock rally in recent months.

For a chart of the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, please click on reut.rs/ObQC9W

There is still more reason to bet on a rally in the 10-year US Treasury. US mortgage rates are defined according to the yield on that particular government bond. Since the Fed has clearly indicated that it wants to support the housing market, it would make sense that the central bank would not let the yield on that point of the curve rise too much. Otherwise its MBS-buying efforts would be lost.

Hence, it is no surprise that Bangkok Bank got more demand, tighter pricing and larger size on the 10-year. That is where most investors want to be. And if Asian issuers can read the writing on the wall, that is the tenor they should favor for deals going forward, unless Treasury yields sharply reverse direction again. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)