* Asian bond shows more interest for 10-year bonds
* Investors betting on retreat of Treasury yields
* Quick widening suggests looming correction
By Christopher Langner
Sept 19 (IFR) - The only dollar deal that priced in Asia
ex-Japan on Tuesday was a perfect reflection of what is on
investors' minds in the region, as risk aversion has started to
creep into markets again. Thai lender Bangkok Bank printed a
US$1.2bn two-tranche bond on Tuesday, with most of the interest
and the bigger size coming in the longer-dated portion.
Given the recent Treasury volatility, the outcome should
have been different with investors trying to reduce duration and
the interest rate risk associated with it, not increase it. But
asset managers said the Thai deal marked a change in
expectations about the direction of US Treasuries.
The 10-year tranche was by far the most in demand, with more
than US$4.6bn in orders, which allowed the lender to issue
US$800m in the tenor. That was twice as much as what it issued
on the 5.5-year tranche, which attracted only US$2.8bn in
demand.
Treasury views were not the only reason for the stronger
demand for the longer-dated paper. The five-year point is a bit
crowded in Asia - that is where most of this year's supply has
been focused - and 10-year financial paper from Thailand, as for
the rest of the region, is scarce.
But asset managers in Asia said that the main reason for
their interest in the longer-dated bonds was a mood change on
the back of sentiment in Europe, where Spanish bond yields are
rising again amid renewed suspicions that the crisis there is
far from over.
"We have had a pretty good run on the 10-year, widening more
than 25bp," so there is more upside there, said an asset manager
in Singapore.
With plenty of uncertainty looming not only in Europe but
also in the US, where the effects of the election and fiscal
cliff have yet to hit the market fully, it may be sound to take
a position that US Treasury yields are probably not going to
widen much beyond the levels they hit last Friday.
Sure, it could always be argued that if there is a
continuation of the risk-on mentality that followed the ECB's
outright bond-buying announcement and the Fed's decision to buy
MBS in the past two weeks, there would be room for US Treasuries
to widen further. However, most of the large asset managers such
as Pimco and Loomis Sayles are betting that Treasuries will end
the year much tighter than where they are, factoring in numerous
macro risks that were recently shrugged at.
Charts suggest that even in the short term the direction for
Treasury yields is down. Monday provided what technical traders
call "double-top" on 10-year US Treasury yields, which usually
indicates a downward trend shift. Indeed, the 10-year has had a
hard time breaching the 1.86% yield since early May, despite a
strong stock rally in recent months.
For a chart of the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, please
click on reut.rs/ObQC9W
There is still more reason to bet on a rally in the 10-year
US Treasury. US mortgage rates are defined according to the
yield on that particular government bond. Since the Fed has
clearly indicated that it wants to support the housing market,
it would make sense that the central bank would not let the
yield on that point of the curve rise too much. Otherwise its
MBS-buying efforts would be lost.
Hence, it is no surprise that Bangkok Bank got more demand,
tighter pricing and larger size on the 10-year. That is where
most investors want to be. And if Asian issuers can read the
writing on the wall, that is the tenor they should favor for
deals going forward, unless Treasury yields sharply reverse
direction again.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)