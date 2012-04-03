NEW YORK Investors are clinging to a neutral view on U.S. Treasuries as the bond market has settled into new, higher yield range, a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday showed.

U.S. government debt prices just exited their worst quarter in more than year on a combination of factors: the Fed's moderate, upgraded assessment on the U.S. economy; positive reception to the Fed's bank stress-test results and a deal struck so Greece could avert a chaotic default.

Barclays' U.S. Treasury total return index fell 1.29 percent in the first quarter, the biggest quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2010.

The share of investors who said on Monday they are neutral, or owning Treasuries matching their portfolio benchmarks, held at 66 percent - the highest since the week ended Feb 21 - for a second straight week, J.P. Morgan's latest weekly Treasury client survey showed.

The share of long Treasuries investors, or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 17 percent from 19 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, moved up to 17 percent from 15 percent last week.

The last time Treasuries longs equaled Treasuries shorts was February 6, J.P. Morgan said.

In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price for a yield of 2.18 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late Monday. <US/>

Analysts predict the 10-year yield will settle in a 2.10 percent to 2.40 percent range in the near term.

Among active clients that include market makers and hedge funds, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries held at 8 percent.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks remained at 15 percent for a second consecutive week.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries was again at 77 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

