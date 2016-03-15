NEW YORK Bond investors on balance were the most bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries since late January in advance of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

U.S. policy-makers are expected to leave the policy rate unchanged in a range of 0.25-0.50 percent due to ongoing weakness in domestic manufacturing and exports, and jitters across financial markets despite some recent stabilization.

According to the J.P. Morgan survey, the share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were holding less longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 25 percent from 22 percent the prior week.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks increased to 16 percent from 14 percent last week.

The share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 9 percentage points, which was the most since Jan. 25, J.P. Morgan said.

Last week, net shorts were 8 percentage points greater than net longs.

The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks fell to 59 percent from 64 percent.

On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR touched 1.986 percent, which was its highest since Jan. 29, according to Reuters data. On Tuesday, it was last at 1.961 percent, little changed on the day.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)