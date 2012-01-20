TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N) forecast quarterly results below market expectations, as warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for soups and hot cereals and higher sales in discount outlets like dollar and club stores ate into margins.

The weak outlook sent TreeHouse shares sliding 11 percent to $56.00 before the bell on Friday.

TreeHouse, which makes a variety of foods like soups, salad dressings, sauces and pickles that retailers stick their own labels on, also cut its full-year profit outlook for the third time.

The company had hiked prices to offset rising material costs, but its margins were still hurt due to a "meaningful" shift in its sales to dollar stores and wholesale retailers, which are less profitable for TreeHouse than traditional grocers.

"Consumer purchases of shelf stable dry groceries for the fourth quarter showed their sharpest decline in six years," said Chief Executive Sam Reed, flagging a troubled quarter for the entire packaged foods industry.

TreeHouse, which competes with bigger rival Ralcorp Holdings Corp RAH.N, expects an adjusted profit of 84 cents to 87 cents a share for the fourth quarter.

Preliminary revenue grew 5 percent to about $535 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.07 a share, before special items, on revenue of $567.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TreeHouse, which will report fourth-quarter results on February 10, now sees a full-year adjusted profit of $2.70 a share and $2.73 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $2.90 a share to $3.00 a share.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)