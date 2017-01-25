Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Liguori joined Tribune in 2013 and led the spin-off of its newspaper business into a separate company now known as Tronc Inc (TRNC.O).
"It became clear to Peter and the board that in this last year of his contract it was time to find a new CEO to run the more broadcast-centric company," Bruce Karsh, chairman of Tribune's board said.
In December, Liguori also led the sale of Tribune media data unit, Gracenote, to advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN.N) for $560 million.
Tribune's board named director Peter Kern as interim CEO during the search process.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.