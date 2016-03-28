Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday it dismissed its auditor and will replace its chief financial officer, two weeks after disclosing that a misstatement could occur in the company's financial statements.

The publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune named Terry Jimenez as chief financial officer, replacing Sandra Martin, effective April 4. Martin will leave the company on April 15.

Tribune said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had appointed Ernst & Young as its auditor, in place of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). The company said it had no disagreements with PwC over any accounting practices.

Tribune had said in its annual report on March 14 that its management had concluded that the company's internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended Dec. 27 was not effective due to material weaknesses.

The management identified issues with approval of rates for circulation and other revenue, and compensation expense, including sales commissions and bonus plans, among other things, Tribune said.

The company said it had taken steps to correct the weaknesses but was unable to completely address the issues.

Tribune has been consolidating its digital operations and making some changes to its senior management, the biggest being replacing its chief executive last month and now bringing in a new CFO.

New CFO Jimenez is an old Tribune employee. He was CFO of Tribune Co's Newsday unit before it was bought by Cablevision Systems Corp in 2008, and most recently was a partner for IBM's Global Business Services.

His predecessor, Martin, who joined the company in March 2014, was instrumental in orchestrating Tribune Publishing's separation from parent Tribune Co.

The parent company has been renamed Tribune Media Co and houses Tribune's broadcasting and digital assets.

Tribune Publishing's shares were little change in early afternoon trading. They have lost about 59 percent of their market value in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)