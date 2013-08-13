VIENNA Triton funds have agreed to buy the Alpine Energie unit of Spanish construction group FCC (FCC.MC), the partners said in a joint statement on Tuesday that gave no financial terms for the deal.

Alpine Energie plans, sets up and maintains telecommunications, energy and traffic infrastructure. It employs around 3,000 and has annual turnover of around 460 million euros ($612 million), mostly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The Triton funds invest in medium-sized businesses in northern Europe, primarily Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Nordic countries. The Alpine Energie deal is funded with equity from the funds and requires regulatory approval.

($1 = 0.7523 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields)