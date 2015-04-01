NEW YORK TruMid Financial said on Wednesday that credit specialist Kelly Maier is joining the new electronic corporate bond trading platform that is due to go live later this month.

Maier was recently a Partner at Achievement Asset Management, a multibillion-dollar credit hedge fund spun off last September from Chicago-based trading firm Peak6 Investments. Prior to that, he ran U.S. high-yield trading for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and was a high-yield trader at Citigroup Inc (C.N).

TruMid will conduct trading through pre-publicized, eight-minute trading sessions it calls "swarms," that are focused on sets of securities that its customers request, on specific sectors or are topical.

Mayer will be helping to bring new clients onto TruMid's system, the company said, and will produce trading sessions, which are aimed at concentrating market liquidity so that transactions are easier to complete.

So far, around 300 firms from hedge funds to broker dealers have signed on to or are in the process of signing on to trade on the open-access platform, where they will be able to anonymously trade with one another with TruMid acting as the intermediary.

Maier joins a raft of executives from firms such as Barclays PLC (BARC.L), Citadel Asset Management, and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, that have joined TruMid in recent months. Last week, Josh Rubinson, an investment-grade bond trader at Goldman Sachs, left the company to join the upstart firm, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

