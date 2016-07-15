A Bank Asya logo is seen at a branch in Ankara August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL The tender for the sale of Turkey's Bank Asya ASYAB.IS did not attract any bids, a statement from the TMSF Savings Deposit Insurance Fund said on Friday, raising the prospect of the bank being liquidated.

Founded by followers of United States-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been hit in a government crackdown.

President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Gulen, a former ally, of trying to overthrow the government by building a network of supporters in the judiciary, police and media. Gulen, whose adherents run schools, broadcasters and newspapers, denies the charges. The cleric has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for more than a decade.

On March 1 Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK said the bank would be liquidated if no buyer was found within three months.

Two of the three parties interested in the sale did not meet the pre-selection criteria, the statement said. A third did meet the criteria but did not submit a bid.

The tender will now be deferred, but no schedule was given.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)