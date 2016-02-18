Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L), flanked by Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar, reviews a guard of honour as he arrives the Army headquarters in Ankara, Turkey February 18, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

ISTANBUL Turkey's findings indicate that the Syrian Kurdish PYD was behind the Ankara bombing that killed 28 people, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, rejecting denials of responsibility from the group.

The head of the PYD has denied that his group carried out the attack in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, saying it did not consider the Turkish state as an enemy. But Erdogan, speaking on live television, dismissed that.

"Even though those who head the PYD and PKK say this has no connection with them, based on the information obtained by our interior minister and our intelligence agencies, it is identified that this is done by them," he said.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said earlier that the PYD's military wing - the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia - worked together with insurgents from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to carry out the bombing.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)