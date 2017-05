GAZIANTEP, Turkey Turkish police have raided the Gaziantep home of a suspected Islamic State militant believed to have carried out a car bomb attack on Sunday in the southeastern city and have detained his father, security sources said.

A DNA test is expected to determine whether the suspect is the perpetrator of the attack which killed two police officers and wounded 23 people including 19 police.

