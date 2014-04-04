Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the central bank should hold an extraordinary meeting and lower interest rates, sending the lira lower.
The lira weakened to 2.1460 against dollar by 0657 GMT after Erdogan's comments, from 2.1350 beforehand.
The central bank raised interest rates massively in an emergency meeting in January despite heavy government pressure to keep rates low as the country entered an election cycle. It has kept them there since.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)
SINGAPORE Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC's ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.