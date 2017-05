Business and residential buildings are seen in Sisli district in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL Turkey's index of economic confidence rose more than 20 percent in September, recovering from a six-month low hit in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The index was at 87.8 in September, after falling to 72.7 in August, the data showed. The index indicates an optimistic economic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below 100.

