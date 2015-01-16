ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday that the country's narrowing current account deficit and global economic trends suggested a need for an interest rate cut, but stressed the central bank alone would make the decision next week.

"With this trend of a decline in the current account deficit and with this trend in the world economy, I think there is a need for an interest rate decline. But the central bank will decide on this and we will see," he told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Asli Kandemir; editing by David Stamp)