ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday the resignations of central bank governor Erdem Basci and the deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, Ali Babacan, were "out of the question".

The comments, made during an interview on local broadcaster ATV, came after weeks of stinging criticism by the government and President Tayyip Erdogan of the central bank's interest rate policy and amid mounting speculation over the future of the two men.

"We laughted about this with Babacan (during) a meeting," Davutoglu said.

"I have spoken to Basci, talk of his resignation is out of the question as well," he added.

Basci and Babacan are both seen as steady hands on the tiller of the Turkish economy, which has been buffeted by headwinds in recent months.

Global conditions and investor fears over political interference in central bank policy have taken a heavy toll, pushing the Turkish lira to record lows against the U.S. dollar last month.

Jittery markets have done little to deter Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party is preparing for a parliamentary election in June. At the weekend Erdogan said defending high interest rates was tantamount to treason and said Basci and Babacan needed to "shape up".

