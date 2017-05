ISTANBUL Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 11.1 percent year-on-year in December to $5.56 billion, data released by the Customs and Trade ministry showed on Monday.

Exports rose 9.3 percent in December to $12.8 billion and imports climbed 2.2 percent to $18.4 billion, the data showed.

In 2016 as a whole, the trade deficit narrowed 11.7 percent to $55.97 billion, with exports down 0.84 percent and imports down 4.17 percent.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler)