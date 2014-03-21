WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" about a ban on Twitter in Turkey, calling it contrary to democratic governance.

"The United States is deeply concerned that the Turkish government has blocked its citizens access to basic communication tools," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

"We oppose this restriction on the Turkish people's access to information, which undermines their ability to exercise freedoms of expression and association and runs contrary to the principles of open ... governance ... that are critical to democratic governance and the universal rights that the U.S. stands for around the world."

