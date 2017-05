European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkey could suspend all its agreements with the European Union, including a customs union, if the bloc continues its "double standards" in talks with Ankara, Yigit Bulut, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan, told broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday.

A deal between Brussels and Ankara to stem the flow of illegal migrants into Europe has been hampered by disagreements over Turkey's anti-terror law, which the European Union wants to see brought in line with EU standards.

