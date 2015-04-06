Twitter, NFL sign multi-year deal for live show
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show on the microblogging website.
FRANKFURT Google (GOOGL.O) has seen reports that YouTube is blocked in Turkey and is working to restore its video-sharing service, a company spokesman said on Monday.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
PRAGUE A Czech court adjourned a hearing on Thursday in an extradition tug of war over Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, whom the United States want to try for hacking social networks including LinkedIn and whom Russia accuses of a minor cyber theft.