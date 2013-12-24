A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ISTANBUL Turkish hospital chain Medical Park's shareholders including U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the chain to Turkish buyout firm Turkven, Can Deldag, co-head of Carlyle MENA Partners said on Tuesday.

Deldag said that Carlyle will sell all of its 40 percent stake while its two other shareholders, Usta and Sancak Groups, will sell some of their stakes. Deldag refused to elaborate on the size and value of the deal.

Medical Park, one of the largest hospital chains in Turkey, was put up for sale by Carlyle and its two other shareholders last year, with investment banks Goldman Sachs Inc (GS.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX managing the process.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer)