ISTANBUL Moody's kept Turkey one notch below investment grade in an annual review on Tuesday saying its external imbalances left it vulnerable to shocks, disappointing investors who had hoped it might get its second investment grade rating of the month.

Moody's reaffirmed its positive outlook on Turkey but failed to follow in the footsteps of fellow ratings agency Fitch, which raised Turkey to investment grade two weeks ago, highlighting its moderate and declining levels of public debt.

"Turkey's government's financial strength has improved steadily over the past decade, which can be seen across a wide range of financial metrics such as debt/revenue and debt affordability," Moody's said in its annual credit report.

But the agency, which upgraded Turkey to Ba1 in June, said that while the government had taken steps such as an improved investment incentive scheme to try to address economic imbalances, these would not filter through immediately.

"Given the structural nature of these imbalances it will take time to be fully addressed," Moody's said.

Turkey needs at least one of the two other major ratings agencies after Fitch to follow suit for it to join benchmark investment grade bond indexes, a status that many funds require before investing in a country.

"Moody's missed a trick," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank, adding that its decision seemed strange given that it has an investment grade rating on Turkey's lira currency.

"It's disappointing given the Fitch move to investment grade a couple of weeks ago ... and just leaves Standard & Poor's to carry the torch for a double investment grade rating for Turkey," he said.

The Fitch upgrade meant Turkey regained its investment grade rating for the first time in 18 years, endorsing an economic transformation achieved in the past decade under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan's AK Party government has kept the economy growing at an average 5 percent annually since it came to power in 2002. Inflation has also come down to around 8 percent from triple digits in the late 1990s.

But Turkey's external finances have long been a weakness. Its current account deficit is seen at 7.3 percent of GDP in 2012, albeit down from 10 percent last year.

