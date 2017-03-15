ANKARA A diplomatic crisis with the Netherlands over the barring of rallies by Turkish politicians in Rotterdam will cause no problems for the Dutch people and business world, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Simsek made the comments on the sidelines of an event in Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has branded the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" for preventing his ministers from speaking to rallies of overseas Turks ahead of a vote to grant Erdogan sweeping presidential powers.

Turkey on Monday suspended high level diplomatic ties with the Netherlands as a result of the row.

