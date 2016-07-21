ISTANBUL Turkey will follow France's example in suspending temporarily the European Convention on Human Rights following its declaration of a state of emergency, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday, according to broadcaster NTV.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency late on Wednesday after last weekend's failed military coup, saying it would enable the authorities to act more efficiently to bring those responsible to justice.

France declared its own state of emergency following last November's attacks by Islamist militants in Paris.

In comments quoted by NTV, Kurtulmus also said Turkey's state of emergency could end within one to one and a half months. He identified "structural and individual" intelligence failures during the coup attempt and also said that work was underway to restructure the army, NTV reported.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)