ISTANBUL Turkish construction company STFA has signed agreements with Pakistan to build a 50 megawatt wind plant and power transmission lines worth $300 million, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

STFA chief executive Mehmet Ali Neyzi said the estimated cost of the wind plant would be $100 million and another $200 million would be invested in the transmission lines.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)