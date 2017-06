ANKARA Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said on Friday it signed a $292 million production deal with aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N).

TAI said in a statement that the deal was an extension until 2023 of its existing agreement to produce Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX and LTA parts for Spirit Aero.

