ISTANBUL Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek revealed details of a draft tax law on Wednesday aimed at boosting revenues by widening the country's tax base, but stopped short of changing income and corporation tax brackets.

The law will keep income and corporate tax rates on hold at 15-35 percent and 20 percent respectively, but will introduce measures to expand the tax base by removing or tightening some exemptions and defining some new tax payers.

Simsek said the draft law will be submitted to parliament on Friday and that he expected it to be approved before the summer recess.

The draft law envisions Turkey's highest income tax rate of 35 percent to be charged on the annual income of workers who earn more than 80,000 lira ($43,100) per year. The current limit for 2013 is 94,000 lira.

The draft law also defines foreign workers and media employees as full tax payers if they work in Turkey for more than three years.

The reform also aims to address tax evasion in the real estate market by gradually tightening tax exemption conditions.

($1 = 1.8580 Turkish liras)

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)