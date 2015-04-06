Twitter, NFL sign multi-year deal for live show
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show on the microblogging website.
ANKARA A Turkish prosecutor has sought a ban on social media sites after the publication last week of images of a fellow prosecutor being held at gun point by far-left militants, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Monday.
"This has to do with the publishing of the prosecutor's picture. What happened in the aftermath (of the prosecutor's killing) is as grim as the incident itself," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.
A source in Turkey's telecoms industry earlier told Reuters that access to Twitter (TWTR.N) and video-sharing website YouTube (GOOGL.O) were blocked following a court decision based on complaints from individuals.
PRAGUE A Czech court adjourned a hearing on Thursday in an extradition tug of war over Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, whom the United States want to try for hacking social networks including LinkedIn and whom Russia accuses of a minor cyber theft.