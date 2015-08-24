ANKARA Two buildings collapsed during heavy flooding on Monday in northeastern Turkey, killing eight people, a local governor said.

Two people were still missing and heavy rain was continuing into Monday evening, though the governor of Artvin province, Kemal Cirit, said the weather should abate towards midnight.

Cirit said 255 kilograms of rain had fallen per square meter, and that one of those missing was a child.

Turkish television showed cascading water knocking down trees and inundating houses in the area.

