Engie says challenges at NuGen led it to decide to sell its stake
PARIS French energy group Engie said on Tuesday that major issues at British nuclear power company NuGen had led it to decide to sell its stake in NuGen to Toshiba .
ISTANBUL Turkish energy company Zorlu Enerji (ZOREN.IS) said on Monday it had placed a bid to buy the Osmangazi power distribution network, which provides power to western Turkey.
Zorlu Enerji made the statement to Borsa Istanbul.
Turkish energy watchdog EPDK in August replaced the management of Osmangazi, which was privatized three years ago, saying its finances were preventing it from delivering the services it had promised. Osmangazi was bought in 2010 by Turkey's Yildizlar SSS Holding for $485 million.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
PARIS French energy group Engie said on Tuesday that major issues at British nuclear power company NuGen had led it to decide to sell its stake in NuGen to Toshiba .
TOKYO Toshiba Corp asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered as collateral a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off, sources said, underlining the firm's growing financial woes as it braces for a multi-billion dollar loss.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.